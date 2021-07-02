West Virginia program that helps low-income kids with school clothes open for applicants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, also known as DHHR, has opened applications to its annual school allowance program called the West Virginia School Clothing Allowance.

This annual program aims to give low-income kids a more level playing field when starting the school year. Each eligible kid gets a $200 benefit that can be used to buy school-appropriate clothing or materials for families who sew their clothes.

Some people may automatically receive this benefit. This includes families with kids in school who already get WV WORKS cash assistance, parents or guardians of foster kids, and kids ages four to 18 who are on SNAP, enrolled in school, and are in a household with income under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.

You may, however, be eligible to apply if your monthly gross income looks like...

You are a household of one and make $1,383 or less a month.

You are a household of two and make $1,868 or less a month.

You are a household of three and make $2,353 or less a month.

You are a household of four and make $2,839 or less a month.

You are a household of five and make $3,324 or less a month.

You are a household of six and make $3,809 or less a month.

You are a household of seven and make $4,295 or less a month.

You are a household of eight and make $4,780 or less a month.

You are a household of nine and make $5,266 or less a month.

You are a household of 10 and make $5,752 or less a month.

Division of Family Assistance’s Program Manager Ashley Puffenbarger said the program gives kids a boost in confidence.

“I like to think this program helps to give low income children confidence. They don’t have to feel any different from children who aren’t in a low income household or a low income population. This allows our children to start with their best foot forward.”

To apply, either go to www.wvpath.org or request a paper application by calling 1-877-716-1212 or contacting your local DHHR office.

All applications must be received by July 31st.

