Obituary: Dianne Scott

Dianne K. Scott, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 3, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Kenneth Sinclair and Talma Wiggins Sinclair Clark.

Dianna was a graduate of Williamstown High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed styling and cutting hair. Dianna was a member of Burnt Hill United Methodist Church and attended First Baptist Church in St. Mary’s WV.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Scott; son, Dustin Scott (Shelly) of Williamstown; sister, Darlynne Henderson of Williamstown; two brothers, Douglas Sinclair (Karen) and Dean Sinclair all of Williamstown; two grandchildren, Kayla and Dakota Scott; two step-grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Rader; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dianne’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor John Strimer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

