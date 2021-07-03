Advertisement

Obituary: Dianne Scott

Obituary: Dianne Scott
Obituary: Dianne Scott(Lambert Tatman Funeral Home)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dianne K. Scott, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 3, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Kenneth Sinclair and Talma Wiggins Sinclair Clark.

Dianna was a graduate of Williamstown High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed styling and cutting hair. Dianna was a member of Burnt Hill United Methodist Church and attended First Baptist Church in St. Mary’s WV.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Scott; son, Dustin Scott (Shelly) of Williamstown; sister, Darlynne Henderson of Williamstown; two brothers, Douglas Sinclair (Karen) and Dean Sinclair all of Williamstown; two grandchildren, Kayla and Dakota Scott; two step-grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Rader; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dianne’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor John Strimer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested on child neglect charges
Parkersburg Police arrest two in child neglect case
Two Wood County residents indicted on sexual assault charges
The city has lost over $25,000 in damages, according to its lead attorney.
City of Marietta sues over river trail damage
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

Latest News

Kenneth Reed
Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Reed
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Deborah Elaine Cline
Herman Wess
Obituary: Herman Lawrence Wass
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vernon Mead, Jr.