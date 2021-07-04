Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department hosts 42nd annual ice cream social

Elizabeth, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department hosted its 42nd annual ice cream social on Saturday.

Bluegrass music filled the air, kids took turns in the bounce house and mini-train, and hot dogs and ice cream were served.

The public showed up, not just for the fun, but to support their local fire department.

Fire Chief Stephen Settle said funds raised go towards operating costs like utilities.

For an idea of the turn-out, you can look at the morning’s 5K. Settle said over 100 runners were at the starting line.

Still, he wasn’t surprised.

Settle said, “This is typical Wirt County. Wirt County is huge when it comes to supporting our fire department. We are beyond blessed. I don’t know how else to put it. Folks - they care about our organization and we try to take care of them.”

Settle said, without this event, the fire department wouldn’t be able to provide all the services they do.

