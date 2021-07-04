Advertisement

Mound Cemetery hosts annual patriots tour

The tour told the story of Revolutionary War veterans who settled locally.
The tour told the story of Revolutionary War veterans who settled locally.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Mound Cemetery hosted the annual patriot’s tour to give some locals a taste of the forth’s history.

People gathered to listen to the stories of the Revolutionary War veterans who settled locally. They were guided on a tour through the cemetery by The Castle Museum’s Executive Director Scott Britton.

From the firing at Lexington and Concord to the surrender at York Town, there was a lot to go over.

Britton said this annual, festive tour isn’t just a history lesson, it’s a celebration.

“It’s where it all began - the Declaration of Independence...all those ideals, whether they were able to live up to them at the time or were still a work in progress with all of those things - it’s those ideals that they put forward and fought for and stood for. That’s what we’re here to celebrate today.”

