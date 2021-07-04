Mound Cemetery hosts annual patriots tour

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Mound Cemetery hosted the annual patriot’s tour to give some locals a taste of the forth’s history.

People gathered to listen to the stories of the Revolutionary War veterans who settled locally. They were guided on a tour through the cemetery by The Castle Museum’s Executive Director Scott Britton.

From the firing at Lexington and Concord to the surrender at York Town, there was a lot to go over.

Britton said this annual, festive tour isn’t just a history lesson, it’s a celebration.

“It’s where it all began - the Declaration of Independence...all those ideals, whether they were able to live up to them at the time or were still a work in progress with all of those things - it’s those ideals that they put forward and fought for and stood for. That’s what we’re here to celebrate today.”

