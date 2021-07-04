Washington County Fair Board holding Tractor Pull on Sunday

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair Board will be hosting its annual July 4th Tractor Pull at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The tractor pull will run two sleds and will have several classes of trucks and tractors.

Gates will open at noon, with the event starting at 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and free for children ages six and younger.

Organizers of the event say it is family-friendly and something everyone should enjoy.

“I’d just like to know, like them to know, that it’s an event we like to put on to celebrate and give the community something to come out and watch and do,” Kurt Bohlen, Washington County Fair Board President, said. It’s something I think everybody should enjoy.”

Bohlen says they will also have food vendors at the event.

All proceeds from the tractor pull will go towards the Washington County Fair.

