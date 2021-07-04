Advertisement

Washington County Fair Board holding Tractor Pull on Sunday

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair Board will be hosting its annual July 4th Tractor Pull at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

The tractor pull will run two sleds and will have several classes of trucks and tractors.

Gates will open at noon, with the event starting at 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and free for children ages six and younger.

Organizers of the event say it is family-friendly and something everyone should enjoy.

“I’d just like to know, like them to know, that it’s an event we like to put on to celebrate and give the community something to come out and watch and do,” Kurt Bohlen, Washington County Fair Board President, said. It’s something I think everybody should enjoy.”

Bohlen says they will also have food vendors at the event.

All proceeds from the tractor pull will go towards the Washington County Fair.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested on child neglect charges
Parkersburg Police arrest two in child neglect case
Two Wood County residents indicted on sexual assault charges
The city has lost over $25,000 in damages, according to its lead attorney.
City of Marietta sues over river trail damage
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Parkersburg PD detective helps with 14-year-old sexual assault case
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

Latest News

Elizabeth-Wirt VFD hosts annual Ice Cream Social
WTAP News @ 6 - Elizabeth-Wirt Ice Cream Social
Washington County Fair Board hosts annual Tractor Pull Event
WTAP News @ 6 - Tractor Pull
Mound Cemetery hosts annual Patriot's Tour
WTAP News @ 6 - Patriot's Tour
The city has lost over $25,000 in damages, according to its lead attorney.
City of Marietta sues over river trail damage