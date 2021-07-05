Advertisement

Annual hot dog eating contest raises money for mental health

With 10 minutes and no condiments allowed, these competitors take holiday feasts seriously.
With 10 minutes and no condiments allowed, these competitors take holiday feasts seriously.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Locker Room Sports Bar hosted its 14th annual hot dog eating championship on Sunday.

WTAP got an exclusive interview with the competitors.

The rules were simple. Gulf down as many hot dogs as you can in 10 minutes. No condiments. And - you have to keep it down - well at least for a minute after you’re done.

Lined up at the table was Reed Byers also known as The People’s Choice, Charlie Rose AKA Chuck Diesel, and last but not least, now a five time reigning champion, Jimbo Slice, who broke his personal record on Sunday.

“I think my record was 13 and I did 16 today,” Slice said.

Byers said the secret is... “Probably a lot of prayer.”

And Slice gave us an inside look at his strategy.

“I mean just dipping your hot dog in water, getting the bun soaking wet, makes it go down a lot easier, keep bouncing, it gets the food down,” he said.

While these competitors might sound like hot dog enthusiasts, that couldn‘t be further from the truth.

Byers said, “I did not like hot dogs in the first place. Hopefully I’ll find a better way to raise money next year this time.”

Byers came to the table with a mission - to raise money for Givemore Connections - a local mental health non-profit. With the help of sponsors, he’s been able to raise $1,000.

“It’s incredible. You know, a year ago I would have never been able to tell you in confidence that this many people would support me in the things I’m doing so I’m just very grateful for that. The Mid-Ohio Valley really is a wonderful place,” Byers said.

Whether they came for the cause or the glory - one thing’s for sure...these three can throw down some hot dogs.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city has lost over $25,000 in damages, according to its lead attorney.
City of Marietta sues over river trail damage
Independence Day events scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Two Wood County residents indicted on sexual assault charges
Independence Day Carnival
Independence Day Carnival underway at Parkersburg City Park
Two arrested on child neglect charges
Parkersburg Police arrest two in child neglect case

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Christian Ward was an army specialist who gave back beyond his military service.
Bikers ride for a cause
The tour told the story of Revolutionary War veterans who settled locally.
Mound Cemetery hosts annual patriots tour
The fire chief says the department is blessed to have such a supportive community.
Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department hosts 42nd annual ice cream social