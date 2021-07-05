Advertisement

Local pools busier than normal Monday

Parkersburg City Park Pool
Parkersburg City Park Pool(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people around the Mid- Ohio Valley beat the heat Monday by spending their day at local pools.

With many people off work for the 4th of July, combined with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, local pools were busy.

Staff at Parkersburg City Park pool say the pool was busier than normal as people came out to beat the heat and enjoy the sunshine and their day off.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence Day events scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley
The city has lost over $25,000 in damages, according to its lead attorney.
City of Marietta sues over river trail damage
Christian Ward was an army specialist who gave back beyond his military service.
Bikers ride for a cause
With 10 minutes and no condiments allowed, these competitors take holiday feasts seriously.
Annual hot dog eating contest raises money for mental health
Two Wood County residents indicted on sexual assault charges

Latest News

Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Flag pole installed at Jerry Brock Devola Soccer Complex
New flag pole installed at Jerry Brock Devola Soccer Complex
Rockland Ridge Nursing Home is opening in Belpre
Rockland Ridge Nursing Home opening in Belpre
Ohio State Highway Patrol sees return in normal July 4th traffic statistics
Ohio State Highway Patrol sees return to normal July 4th traffic statistics