Local pools busier than normal Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people around the Mid- Ohio Valley beat the heat Monday by spending their day at local pools.

With many people off work for the 4th of July, combined with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, local pools were busy.

Staff at Parkersburg City Park pool say the pool was busier than normal as people came out to beat the heat and enjoy the sunshine and their day off.

