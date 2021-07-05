New flag pole installed at Jerry Brock Devola Soccer Complex

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta High School’s Jerry Brock Devola Soccer Complex has a new flag pole.

The flag pole was installed in memory of Bob Wark.

Wark was a graduate of Marietta High School who devoted his life to giving back to the community and Marietta City Schools.

“He spent a lot of time giving back to the community,” Bill Mannix, Wark’s son in law and Marietta High School girls soccer coach, said. “He would, children who couldn’t afford to play a sport he would make an anonymous donation. He regularly gave to all the fields out here he bought equipment, he bought, in addition to things for the high school itself.”

Mannix says the community, Marietta City Schools and local business, American Flags & Poles all worked together to honor Wark.

“We raised funds from everyone in the community, and we worked with American Flags and Poles, who were able to give us a very nice price on the installation and the pole and the flag,” Mannix explained. “It was kind of a combination. They played a part in that, the community certainly played a large part, and the high school played a large part. It was everyone coming together to thank somebody who’s always reached out, someone who’s always wanting to help the community. It’s a way to honor Bob going forward.”

Mannix is thankful for everyone who played a part in honoring Wark.

