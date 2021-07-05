The New Jobs Coalition stops in Parkersburg for its statewide tour

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Jobs Coalition stopped at Parkersburg for its statewide tour.

Bouncy houses, face-painting, live music, and more filled point park Monday afternoon. It might’ve been set up like a party but that’s not all it was about.

West Virginia Working Party’s Ryan Frankenberry said it was meant to give people a low-stress opportunity to get politically involved.

The overarching goal was to raise awareness and support for legislation such as the American Jobs Plan, the American Families Plan, the Thrive Act, and the For the People Act.

The American Jobs Plan focuses on issues such as fixing physical infrastructure, investing in manufacturing, broadband, and investing in care-giving jobs. The claim is that it would be fully paid for by passing the Made in America Tax Plan, which would raise the corporate tax rate among other measures such as calling on other countries to set up a global minimum tax on corporations.

The Thrive Act focuses on economic recovery. It proposes putting one trillion dollars into economic recovery legislation annually until 2031. It would aim to create jobs through updating infrastructure such as public transit, expanding technology such as wind and solar power, protecting wildlife and supporting family farmers who practice regenerative agriculture, and investing in public institutions and care for the elderly and kids. Efforts would center around racial, environmental, and economic justice.

The For the People Act focuses on issues such as gerrymandering, expanding access to voting, election safety, etc.

Frankenberry pointed to the jobs the above legislation could bring in, on top of it being an opportunity to diversify the economy, protect communities from gerrymandering, and getting big money out of politics.

He said, “What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to bring new people into the process and so it’s fantastic to see families and folks that aren’t at typical political rallies because this is not a typical political rally. This is enjoyment and entertainment with a political message.”

Participants got multiple opportunities to contact Senator Capito and Manchin about these issues, whether it was through postcards or petitions.

WTAP reached out to local republicans for comment on legislation discussed, but were unable to get a hold of any for an interview.

