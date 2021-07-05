Obituary: Andrew J. Myers

Andrew J. Myers, 46, of Looneyville, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home, after a brief illness. He was born September 27, 1974, at Gettysburg, Pa., the son of Rose M. Snyder Myers of Looneyville and the late Joseph A. Myers. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his sister, Hannah Myers of Chambersburg, Pa.; aunts, Bonnie Mummert and Becky Ledford both of Gettysburg, Pa. Andrew was a farmer and taxidermist. He was a graduate of Lakeshore Technical College, Cleveland, Wis., with a degree in Dairy Herd Management. Andrew was also a member of the Linden Lodge No. 83, A.F. & A.M., Linden. Andy was one of those ‘good guys’ who enjoyed the country life, family and farming the land. His request for cremation has been honored by his family. There will be no visitation or service. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

