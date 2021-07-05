Obituary: Barbara Kay Morrison

Barbara Kay Morrison, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 5th, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.She was born on November 21, 1940 in Marietta to the late George and Hazel Beatrice Dennis.On October 9, 1960 she married Larry Robert Morrison who preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage.She graduated in 1958 from Marietta High School and retired from Fenton Art Glass.She is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Tammy) of Newport and Michael (Mia) of Marietta, one daughter, Chris Bober (Steve) of Reno, two sisters Judy Connery (Ed) and Sandy Schafer (Don), seven grandchildren Kylee and Kaylen Morrison, Lindsay Ross (Justin), Taylor Taylor (Colton), Ryan Bober, Rachael Kashorek (Tim) and Eric Bober and six great grandchildren, Sophie, Nolan and Jacob Ross, Easton and Aubrey Taylor and Talon Kashorek.In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her brother Steve Dennis and her grandson Logan Daniel Morrison.She was a long time member of Reno Memorial Christian Church and loved spending time with her family.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Reno Christian Church, 27220 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Teddy Tackett officiating with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park . Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7th at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 and again on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reno Christian Church youth group, P.O. Box 397, Reno, OH 45773.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.