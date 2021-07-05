Obituary: Clara Beatrice McVey

Clara Beatrice McVey, 92, of Belleville, WV, went to her forever home on Sunday, July 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was a daughter of the late Clarence and Golden Swain Townsend. Clara retired as a custodian for Wood County Schools. She was a member of Belleville Baptist Church, a secretary for Modern Woodmen for many years, a member of Belleville Quilt Guild, and was active in her early years in Daniel Boone 4-H club. She is survived by her children, Patsy VanMeter (Jim) of Belleville, Peggy Edwards of Coolville, Kenneth “Mike” McVey (Barbara) of Parkersburg, Ike McVey of Ripley and Keith McVey (Kim) of Washington; grandchildren, Lorie Bane and Mikie McVey, Jared McVey, Justin and Matt Edwards, Erica Winter, and Aaron Ewing; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Brady Bane, Bennett McVey, Logan, Jackson, and Kensi McVey, Emma, and Ethan, Avery, and Aubrey Edwards, Cierrah and Reagan Longwell, Zander and Ryder Ortego, and Bella, and Blake Ewing; one sister, Anna Lou Buck and one sister-in-law, Betty Jo Townsend, both of Belleville. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil McVey; granddaughter, Jill VanMeter; grandson, Shad McVey; brothers, Gene and Charlie Townsend; sister-in-law, Pauline Townsend; and brother-in-law, Roy Buck. Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg. The family will receive friends 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share messages of comfort with her family.

