Obituary: James E. Tibbs Jr.

James E. Tibbs, Jr., 60, of Plainfield, Illinois, passed away on June 23, 2021. James served in the United States Army from 1981 until 2001, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7). His military career took him to various military installations in the United States and all over the world to places such as West Germany, The Middle East and South Korea. He was a Chinook-47 Repairer (Crew Chief) and an Instructor at the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence Non-Commissioned Officer’s Academy at Fort Eustis, Virginia. He completed Air Assault School and Airborne School, qualifying as a paratrooper. James was also a veteran of Operation Desert Storm (Gulf War) where he was a recipient of the Bronze Star as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. James also furthered his education, obtaining his Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and his Master’s degree in Business Administration.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Tibbs, Sr. and Virginia A. Tibbs. He is survived by his sister, Mary E. Tibbs, Columbus, OH; his wife of 37 years, Eleanor F. Tibbs, Plainfield, IL; his children Jamaal R. (Beth Marie) Tibbs, Portland, OR, Isaiah T. Tibbs, Neptune, NJ, Yasmine S. (Steve) Stancle, Plainfield, IL; his grandchildren, Akayla Cooper, Greensboro, NC, Kendall Hefner, Los Angeles, CA, Londyn Tibbs, Ontario, CA, Ariya Moutsidis, Melbourne, Aus, Teigan Stancle, Plainfield, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be held at Zion Baptist Church on July 10, 2021 at 1pm in Parkersburg, WV. Pastor Lisa Grays will be officiating and Reverend Dr. Curtis T. Bryant, Jr. will be conducting the eulogy. There will be visitation at the same location beginning at 11am to 12pm (family) and 12pm to 1pm (public). Burial will follow at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Belpre, OH.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

