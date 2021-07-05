Obituary: Jeffrey Allen Ash

Jeffrey Allen Ash passed away July 2, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Born April 16, 1958, Jeff lived in Marietta for most of his life.

He graduated from Marietta High School and Ohio State University (engineering), and had a master’s degree in mining from the University of Alabama. In the 1980′s he managed a small oil and gas business in Marietta and then began a general contracting business. In July of 1991 he suffered a massive stroke that left him unable to move or speak, communicating only with eye movements and facial gestures in response to alphabet cards and questions, slowly spelling out words and sentences. He taught us all to appreciate and fight for the life we are given and not necessarily the life we would choose.

Jeff was a member of the Church of Christ at Warner, Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Clarence Ash and Virginia Ash, his sister Sally, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a nephew. He is survived by his brother Dr. Robert Ash (Monica) of Indianapolis, and family, his brother Michael Ash of Marietta, and his sister Barbara Dean (Rodney) of Charlotte, and family.

Jeff’s family express their gratitude to everyone involved in his care, especially the home nurses who cared for him over the years and were like family to him.

Services are planned at 11am Thursday, July 8th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta, Ohio followed by burial in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 7-9pm Wednesday evening, July 7th and 10-11am Thursday morning, July 8th. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

