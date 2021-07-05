Obituary: R. Michael Thorn

R. Michael Thorn, 73, of Parkersburg passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 under the loving care of Amedisys Hospice of Parkersburg. He was born November 23, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Carl Everett Thorn Sr. and Margaret (Stiles) Thorn.Mike worked for many years at Johns Manville and retired from the Bureau of Public Debt. He graduated from Parkersburg High School. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved the mountains, camping, whitewater rafting, biking, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed playing the guitar, and writing many songs based on his life experiences with special friends and family.He is survived by his wife Darlene Cook Thorn; stepson Steven T. Cook; brother Carl Everett Thorn, Jr.; nephews Chris, Jeremy, Aaron, and Nathan Thorn; and a niece Holly.Services will be Thursday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.