Obituary: Sammy William Snyder

Sammy William Snyder, 77, of Rockport, WV, departed this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born May 9, 1944, in Damascus, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Ray and Jewell Snyder and his brother, Steve Snyder. Sammy was a 1961 graduate of Damascus High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era and served in Korea. He was an Army sharpshooter and earned the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korea Defense Service Medal. After the military, he worked in various shipyards as a boilermaker and pipe welder. He became a professional API-510 and API-570 while working at the DuPont plant. He was also an American Welding Society certified inspector. He retired in 2009. Sammy loved the Lord and children and was a foster parent for many years. He enjoyed his family and could build anything. He designed several motorcycles and rat rods. He was a member of the North Parkersburg Baptist Church and was a member of Road Riders for Jesus motorcycle ministry. Surviving are his wife, Pamela Carole Snyder, whom he married December 21, 1993; sons, Pete Snyder, Billy Snyder, Marc Snyder and step-sons, Calvin Roman Jr. and Robert Roman; daughters, Diana Dunn, Crishion Bunner, Marlea White and Shasta Snyder and eight grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. -6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkersburg Humane Society would be appreciated. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Snyder family.

