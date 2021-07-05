Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol sees return to normal July 4th traffic statistics

Ohio State Highway Patrol sees return in normal July 4th traffic statistics(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After one of the busiest times of the year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that there is a return to normalcy on the road.

After a significant dip in traffic violation statistics during the pandemic, highway patrol says they see many of the same numbers this year compared to 2019.

This year included over four hundred enforcement stops, seven crashes, seven distracted driver violations, and over two hundred warnings over this past weekend.

Highway patrol also says that the most important statistic is that driving fatalities were significantly low in 2021.

“If you’re driving a Bentley out there the most valuable thing you have in your vehicle are the people. So, our most important priority is reducing fatals. Then secondly, it’s just crashes in general. So, we put all those officers out there to help reduce that. Or any injuries that could occur in crashes,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol Asst. Post Commander, Lt. Garic Warner.

OSHP wants to remind drivers to wear a seat belt, don’t drink and drive and always have a designated driver.

