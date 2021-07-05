Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I literally watched it as it was a bad dream. Watched the truck go by us, in front of us. And he went left of center and I thought maybe he hit the guard rail when he had to compensate to get back into his lane. And, he ended up going up the embankment, up the hill and flipping over,” says Kim Rowan.

Rowan was in her yard last Tuesday when she saw a dump truck crash.

Rowan says, “It wasn’t even a split second of a thought to someone needs help and we’re coming together to help them.”

The driver, Kenneth Boggs, had injured his head, and broken his femur and hip.

Rowan and the others helped him out of the truck and applied first aide while waiting on EMS.

“We got him on his side,” says Rowan. “Another nurse actually stopped and helped put pressure on the bleeding and got him situated until emergency personnel came.”

Boggs was later taken to the hospital by Saint Joseph’s ambulance services.

The next day, Rowan tried to contact Boggs to check on him—but didn’t get a response.

KIM ROWAN: “So, yesterday evening I got a call and it was that number, and it was him actually. And it was the best gift I ever received almost hearing his voice. That he had just gotten out of surgery and he was doing well and that when he gets home and recuperated, he would like to take my husband and I to dinner. And I said, ‘well that’s not necessary.’ And he said, ‘well how about coming over for hot dogs on the grill?’ And I said, ‘you got it. That’s a date.’”

We reached out to Boggs, who said he didn’t want to be on camera. But he did tell us, “It’s good folk like them that make communities worth it.”

