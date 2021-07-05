Rockland Ridge Nursing Home opening in Belpre
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Rockland Ridge and Rehabilitation is opening in Belpre.
The facility is an 84-bed nursing home that provides Belpre and the Mid-Ohio Valley short-term and long-term care.
The facility’s staff and several people from the City of Belpre, including Mayor Mike Lorentz, celebrated the opening of the facility with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
Mayor Lorentz says the opening of Rockland Ridge is amazing for the City of Belpre
