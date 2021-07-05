Advertisement

Update: One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tells 5 News that a 29-year-old woman has died.

Two others were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with serious injuries.

“The names of the victims and where they’re from is not being released until families are properly notified,” said Director of Commination’s Andy Malinoski.

The incident happened Sunday at 6:20 p.m., while the group was boating and tubing on the lake July 4.

Malinoski said, “the driver swung the tube too close to a rock wall, and the tube collided with the wall.”

The group considered of two men and three women and all 29 years of age.

The spokesperson says all three of the female passengers were on the tube at the the time of the collision and patrol boats were on the scene in minutes.

Stay with 5 News as we continue to follow this story.

