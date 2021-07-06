Advertisement

Gov. DeWine signs anti-hazing bill “Collin’s Law”

DeWine Signing
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Ohio’s anti-hazing bill, “Collin’s Law.”

Named for an Ohio University student who died in 2018, Collin’s Law increases the legal penalty for hazing from a fourth-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor, and in cases of serious harm, the penalty becomes a third-degree felony.

The bill also includes forced consumption of drugs and alcohol in its definition of hazing.

Collin Wiant died of asphyxiation after he consumed nitrous oxide at a party.

“He was a promising college freshman from Dublin, Ohio, who died tragically, senselessly as a result of hazing,” DeWine said of Wiant.

The legislation also expands the list of officials required to report hazing and broadens the list of people who can be punished for hazing or permitting it.

Failing to report hazing, DeWine said, could result in a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

