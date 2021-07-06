Advertisement

Holiday traffic on turnpike heaviest since 2010

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike over the Fourth of July holiday weekend was the heaviest it’s been since 2010. 

“It was a huge Fourth of July period,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “People are just ready to get out and travel.” 

Since the holiday falls on a different day of the week each year, Parkways typically looks at the five days around the holiday to determine traffic counts. Between Thursday, July 1 And Monday, July 5, the Turnpike saw 668,004 vehicles pass through Turnpike toll booths.

Despite the Fourth falling on a Saturday last year, overall travel numbers for the five-day holiday travel period were more than 28 percent higher than for July 4, 2020. 

“Last year’s travel was severely affected by the pandemic,” Miller said. Miller said many travelers went on vacation the weekend before the Fourth of July, and came home the weekend after. Between Sunday, June 27 and Monday, July 5, more than 1.12 million vehicles used the Turnpike. 

With such high traffic volumes, travelers only experienced scattered, minor delays, Miller said. Parkways officials posted flaggers in toll areas to help direct traffic, put on extra shifts, and coordinated with West Virginia State Police and the state Courtesy Patrol.

