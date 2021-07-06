Lifetime hunting, fishing licenses for 15 and younger available at reduced price

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for those 15 and younger are now available in West Virginia at a reduced price through a new tiered pricing program.

Gov. Justice announced Tuesday that the program was made possible by a West Virginia State Senate bill passed during the 2021 legislative session and signed in April.

The program provides a 60% discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s first birthday, a 45% discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s fifth birthday, a 25% discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s 10th birthday, and a 10% discount on a lifetime license purchased before a child’s 15th birthday.

”I want to thank Governor Justice for his unending support and for making it easier for hunters and anglers and their families to enjoy our state’s beautiful natural resources,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, and programs like this, we have the tools we need to recruit and retain hunters and anglers to our great state.”

“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know just how valuable it is for us to get our kids out in the woods or in our pristine waters. It can spark a lifetime love of the outdoors and create so many great memories,” Gov. Justice said. “This program is truly one of the best deals that’s ever been offered by our WVDNR and it will make it easier for parents and grandparents to introduce their kids to our state’s unmatched outdoor traditions.”

The regular price of a lifetime hunting and fishing license is $805. Under the new pricing tier system, lifetime licenses for kids age 15 and younger are priced as follows:

Before 1st birthday: $322

Before 5th birthday: $442.75

Before 10th birthday: $603.75

Before 15th birthday: $724.50

To purchase or renew a regular West Virginia hunting and fishing license, visit WVhunt.com.The tiered pricing program also applies to resident lifetime trout stamps. A regular lifetime trout stamp costs $230. Under the new pricing tier system, resident lifetime trout stamps for kids age 15 and younger are priced as follows:

Before 1st birthday: $92

Before 5th birthday: $126.50

Before 10th birthday: $172.50

Before 15th birthday: $207

To purchase a resident lifetime license or trout stamp for a child age 15 or younger, contact the WVDNR licensing section by calling 304-558-2758, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate is required to apply.

