Obituary: Brenda Lee Wick

Brenda Lee Wick, 54, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 21, 1967 in Canton, OH to Florence Rubrake and James Mugrage.

Brenda was preceded in death by 3 brothers, her father and a son.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, 3 children, 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and friends as close as family.

Brenda was a proud wife, mom, grandma and best friend. Her heart was so full of love for the people around her, no matter the day, time or situation she would always make time for her family and friends. She was impossible to look at as anything less than a mother or grandmother figure because she treated everyone like her own.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Chaplain Ryan Clegg officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 8 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.