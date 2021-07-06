Obituary: Brian Casto

Brian Casto, 55, of Marietta, Ohio passed away June 30, 2021. Brian was born on April 22, 1966 to Donald and Judy Barth Casto.

Brian graduated with the Marietta High School Class of 1985 and graduated from Washington State Community College. He worked for Lowes of Marietta for 12 years and had recently been employed by Marietta Paint and Janitorial.

Brian was a member of Highland Ridge Community Church in Lowell, Ohio and the Blennerhassett Remote Control Club in Belpre, Ohio. He enjoyed building and flying his RC planes and attending fly-ins with his RC friends. Brian also enjoyed Nascar racing, especially Jeff Gordon and later Chase Elliott. He never missed watching a race.

Brian is survived by his mother Judy Casto, brother Brent, his companion of 17 years Letha Rech and her family all of Marietta, Ohio including several cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Casto, his grandparents and special Uncle Bob Barth.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday (July 9), at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with John Felton officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 until 8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Donations in memory of Brian can be made to Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 102 Oak Grove Lane, Marietta.

