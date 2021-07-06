Obituary: Geneva M. Lucas Blatt Gank

Geneva M. Lucas Blatt Gank, 84, of Mineral Wells, WV passed from this world of sorrow into the heavenly realm of peace and joy Friday July 2, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1936 in Wood County a daughter of the late Paul and Ocie (Cunningham) Lucas.

Geneva was a member of Parkersburg First Assembly of God. She was a former caregiver. Her life was centered around church and enjoying the good life outdoors. She dearly loved her family and having fun.

She is survived by her husband Melvin W. Gank; two daughters Cindy Letourneau of Sharon, PA and Jody Moretti (Rick) of Hermitage, PA; two sons John Blatt (Belinda) of Washington, WV and James Blatt (Judy) of Belleville, WV; two stepdaughters Tadjana Ross (Randy) of Morgantown and Debra Brammer (Mike) of Aurora, WV; and eleven grandchildren Ron Carroll of Cleveland, OH, Tracy Kennedy of Warren, OH, Missie Palat of Prince Frederick, MD, Johnny Blatt of Virginia Beach, VA, James R. Blatt of South Carolina, Paul J. Blatt of Texas, William A. Blatt of Parkersburg, Chase and Colton Moretti both of Hermitage, PA, Ashley Ross of Morgantown, and Thomas Brammer of Aurora, WV; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Eugene and William Lucas and a great granddaughter.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Red Puckett officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

