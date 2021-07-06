Advertisement

Obituary: Melissa Hapney

Melissa Hapney
Melissa Hapney(WTAP)
Jul. 6, 2021
Melissa Hapney, 34, of Belpre, passed away at her residence on July 1, 2021.

She was born in Marietta, Ohio Feb. 7, 1987, a daughter of Michael and Mary Hapney.

A graduate of Belpre High, she attended Columbus State where she became a Veterinary Technician.  Melissa was a lover and protector of animals. She enjoyed traveling to concerts, suspension shows and the beach.  She loved her cats, going swimming, ice cream, yogurt, horror movies and her car “ole blue”.

Melissa was a cancer survivor of 12 years, a loving daughter, sister, aunt and loyal friend to all who knew her.

Melissa  is survived by her husband T.J.; mother Mary; father Michael; brother Mark (Brittany) and niece Raelyn.  She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to our local Humane Society.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

