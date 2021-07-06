Advertisement

Obituary: Patricia Sue Bailey

Patricia Sue Bailey
Patricia Sue Bailey(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Patricia Sue Bailey of St. Mary’s, WV, passed away at 11:50am, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at The Arbors of Marietta.  She was the daughter of the late Kramer and Virginia Skidmore Bailey.

Patricia had been employed as the Director of Nursing at Marietta Convalescent Center and also Industrial Nurse at O. Ames Company.  She had worked with the State of Ohio in the Department of Aging.  She was a graduate of Marietta High School and Nursing graduate of WVU-P.

She is survived by her sons, Bill Jackson (Sandy) and Kenneth of Richmond, VA and David Winans (Shelly) and Brittany Payne of St. Mary’s, half brother John Bailey, and former husband Roy Winans of St. Mary’s.  In addition to her parents, her son Kenney Jackson and sister Sara Bailey Waters, preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at:  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

