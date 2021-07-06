Obituary: Raymond Bub “Jed” Fordyce Jr.

Raymond Bub “Jed” Fordyce Jr. 57, of Parkersburg, passed away July 1, 2021 at Largo Medical Center in Florida.

He was born February 29, 1964 in Parkersburg, WV, son of Raymond and Janice (Toney) Fordyce of Mineral Wells.

Jed was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg South. He belonged to the Parkersburg Masonic Lodge #3. Owner of Low Places Tavern and Vessco Construction.

Jed enjoyed hunting, playing poker, his dogs and his chickens. His favorite hobby was collecting and shooting guns, but above all he enjoyed his family.

Survived by his wife of 36 years Shawna (George) Fordyce, daughters Stacey Fordyce, Elizabeth Fordyce of Parkersburg WV, and Vicki Fordyce of Clearwater Florida. Custodial nephew Javon Young, sister Debbie (Wayne), Chloe, WV. Jody (Vern) of Elizabeth WV, and Bill (Shawna) of Mineral Wells WV. Along with three grandchildren, Raylen, Layton, and Wrenley, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by one daughter Samantha Fordyce of Parkersburg and one brother Thomas Fordyce of Parkersburg.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg, WV. with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with Masonic Services conducted by Mt. Olivet Lodge #3 A.F. & A.M. Visitation will be the same day from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Fordyce family.

