Advertisement

Obituary: Robert Calvin Wilson

Robert Wilson
Robert Wilson(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Calvin Wilson, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully July 3, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Pennsboro, WV on September 27, 1942 a son of the late Thomas R. and Verna R. (Varner) Wilson.

Robert attended Pennsboro High school and he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1963 - 1965.  From 1965 - 1995 he worked for A.B. Chance Co. in South Parkersburg as a mold caster.  Robert then began working for Ames Co. in the summer of 1995 until his retirement in October 2001.

Robert enjoyed many activities, including bowling, golfing and hunting.  His favorite activity was traveling to his “2nd home” in Bergoo, WV to trout fish.  Most of his trout fishing companions referred to him as a “trout whisperer”.  They always said he could catch trout in a mud hole.

He was a member of the Riddles Chapel Congregational Church in Harrisville, WV where he had served as trustee.

Robert is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Jane Wilson, two sons, Robert Brian Wilson and James Bradley Wilson, his grandchildren, Joshua Aron Wilson, Tyler James Wilson, Kelsie Ellen Wilson and Kameron Dale Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth McGowan and Carole Jones and brothers Eugene Wilson, and Virgil Wilson.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for their excellent care of Robert for the last two years.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 on Tuesday prior to the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Obituary: Monte Ray Cunningham
Obituary: Monte Ray Cunningham
With 10 minutes and no condiments allowed, these competitors take holiday feasts seriously.
Annual hot dog eating contest raises money for mental health
Obituary: Andrew J. Myers
Obituary: Andrew J. Myers

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert C. Wilson
Geneva Gank
Obituary: Geneva M. Lucas Blatt Gank
Melissa Hapney
Obituary: Melissa Hapney
Ronald Sams
Obituary: Ronald Lee Sams