Obituary: Robert Calvin Wilson

Robert Calvin Wilson, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully July 3, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Pennsboro, WV on September 27, 1942 a son of the late Thomas R. and Verna R. (Varner) Wilson.

Robert attended Pennsboro High school and he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1963 - 1965. From 1965 - 1995 he worked for A.B. Chance Co. in South Parkersburg as a mold caster. Robert then began working for Ames Co. in the summer of 1995 until his retirement in October 2001.

Robert enjoyed many activities, including bowling, golfing and hunting. His favorite activity was traveling to his “2nd home” in Bergoo, WV to trout fish. Most of his trout fishing companions referred to him as a “trout whisperer”. They always said he could catch trout in a mud hole.

He was a member of the Riddles Chapel Congregational Church in Harrisville, WV where he had served as trustee.

Robert is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Jane Wilson, two sons, Robert Brian Wilson and James Bradley Wilson, his grandchildren, Joshua Aron Wilson, Tyler James Wilson, Kelsie Ellen Wilson and Kameron Dale Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth McGowan and Carole Jones and brothers Eugene Wilson, and Virgil Wilson.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for their excellent care of Robert for the last two years.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 on Tuesday prior to the services.

