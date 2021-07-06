Obituary: Ronald Lee Sams

Ronald Lee Sams, 71, of Weirton, WV died Friday July 2, 2021 at Weirton Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late John F. and Ruth E. (Davis) Sams.

He retired from Mountaineer Casino. He was a member of the first graduating class of Parkersburg South High School and was the first South wrestler to pin a Parkersburg High wrestler. He was an avid sports fan and loved the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years Robin (Wince) Sams; two sons Ron Sams (Lisa) and Sam Sams (Kristi) all of Mineral Wells; daughter Leigh Ann Castro (Justin) of Chesterfield, VA; six grandchildren Kyle, Drew, Paige, Adam, Caleb, and Evan; three brothers, his twin Rodney L. Sams of Columbia, MD, John Sams of Parkersburg, and Mike Sams of Elizabeth, WV; several nieces and nephews; and his four fur babies Sparky, Thelma and Louise, and Shirley.

Services will be Thursday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Tom Bolinger officiating. Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.