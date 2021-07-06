Advertisement

Obituary: Ronald Lee Sams

Ronald Sams
Ronald Sams(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ronald Lee Sams, 71, of Weirton, WV died Friday July 2, 2021 at Weirton Medical Center.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late John F. and Ruth E. (Davis) Sams.

He retired from Mountaineer Casino.  He was a member of the first graduating class of Parkersburg South High School and was the first South wrestler to pin a Parkersburg High wrestler.  He was an avid sports fan and loved the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years Robin (Wince) Sams; two sons Ron Sams (Lisa) and Sam Sams (Kristi) all of Mineral Wells; daughter Leigh Ann Castro (Justin) of Chesterfield, VA; six grandchildren Kyle, Drew, Paige, Adam, Caleb, and Evan; three brothers, his twin Rodney L. Sams of Columbia, MD, John Sams of Parkersburg, and Mike Sams of Elizabeth, WV; several nieces and nephews; and his four fur babies Sparky, Thelma and Louise, and Shirley.

Services will be Thursday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Tom Bolinger officiating.  Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, WV.  Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Obituary: Monte Ray Cunningham
Obituary: Monte Ray Cunningham
With 10 minutes and no condiments allowed, these competitors take holiday feasts seriously.
Annual hot dog eating contest raises money for mental health
Obituary: Andrew J. Myers
Obituary: Andrew J. Myers

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert C. Wilson
Geneva Gank
Obituary: Geneva M. Lucas Blatt Gank
Melissa Hapney
Obituary: Melissa Hapney
Robert Wilson
Obituary: Robert Calvin Wilson