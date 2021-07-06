Obituary: Walter J. Hiener

Walter J. Hiener passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born October 20th, 1933, to the late Walter C. and Ruth A. LaFaber Hiener. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1951.

Walter served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 stationed in Germany for one year during the Korean Conflict.

On March 15th, 1958, he married Martha Gayle Doak. He started his career as an electrician working at Dravo and then Airolite until his retirement in 1995. His passion was running the family farm where he raised a variety of vegetables. He spent many hours operating his Farmall A tractor. Walter will be remembered for his sense of humor, strong work ethic, selflessness, and being a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Walter is survived by his wife Martha and their children, Michael (Diane) Hiener of Dorset, OH, Joy (Philip) Lane of Rocky Mount, NC, Mark (Brandy) of Marietta, his grandchildren Abigail and Aaron, many nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law Nancy Smith. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jane Hiener, his brothers Robert, Raymond, and Joseph, and sisters Kathryn Ross, Martha Hudnall, Margaret Groves, Mary Louise Hockenberry, Florence Bartyczak, Helen Yost, and Louella Wilson, nephew Richard Ross and brother-in-law Keith Doak.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9th, at 3 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta 45750. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park, where Military Honors will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice 27855 State Route 7 Marietta, Ohio 45750 or Reno Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 346 Reno, Ohio 45773.

