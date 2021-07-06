Advertisement

Ohio Governor signs bill that would increase penalties for hazing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs SB 126.
By WSAZ News Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ/AP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would increase penalties for hazing Tuesday morning.

Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, at the Ohio Statehouse.

Collin’s Law, Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, will increase criminal penalties for hazing, include forced consumption of alcohol or a drug of abuse in the definition of hazing, and widens the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing, among other provisions.

“Collin’s Law” is named for Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died in 2018. Momentum for the proposal grew after Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz died in March following another alleged fraternity hazing.

