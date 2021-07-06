Advertisement

Vienna Public Library holds stuffed animal parade

stuffed animal parade
Vienna Public Library holds stuffed animal parade.
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Public Library held a stuffed animal parade Tuesday for children participating in its summer reading program.

Participants gathered in the library’s parking lot, then proceeded around the Neale Elementary School track. Because the theme for this year’s summer reading program is animals, organizers thought the parade would be appropriate.

Children were also given July Fourth hats, heads, bracelets, American flags flags, music, and ice cream.

“The kids had a lot of fun. They were excited, they all told me their stuffed animals’ names...and they really liked the ice cream,” said Tracey Simonton, children’s services coordinator at the library.

The library has a number of additional events planned for children, as well. Those include a visit from professional cartoonist Jeff Nicholas, an animal Lego challenge, and an end of summer party, where children will have the chance to get their picture taken with Curious George.

Additional information about those events can be found online here.

