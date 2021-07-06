WV Navigator providing health insurance enrollment event July 7

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many West Virginians feeling the impact of the pandemic, West Virginia Navigator is giving people assistance.

The group will be holding a free, in-person Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment event.

It will be held tomorrow from 1-7 p.m. at the Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex in Parkersburg.

And they will help all individuals looking to sign up.

As well as with the new provisions that will be included in the the ACA.

“Since April, the plans have become more affordable than ever. There’s more cost savings for everybody. And then, starting just a few days ago on July 1, anybody that’s gotten unemployment in the year of 2021 they’ll be able to qualify for a special program to get an extremely cheap plan, if not free. So, if you’ve been on unemployment this year this is a great event for you to come to and learn about your options and be able to get health insurance,” says WV Navigator program director, Jeremy Smith.

Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase insurance under the ACA’s provisions. New rules have expanded subsidies and lowered monthly premiums. Anyone currently enrolled or those who are uninsured and need coverage can take advantage of the enhanced financial help. Even most high-income earners will now be able to qualify for the lower-cost plans. Four in ten people who sign up get a plan for less than $10 per month.

West Virginians have until August 15, 2021, to enroll in the program. However, there is growing concern that many are going without insurance because they are unaware of these changes. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “The COVID relief bill passed in early March 2021 provided additional financial assistance to people who buy their own health insurance. The vast majority of those who are eligible for this financial assistance are either unsure whether the COVID-19 relief package included this financial assistance (82%) or say it did not happen (9%), while about one in ten (9%) are aware of this increased financial assistance. Additionally, only a small minority of those potentially eligible for additional financial help or coverage report going online to see if they qualify for a different or cheaper health insurance plan.”

Officials for the event say that they will also have the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department there to provide vaccines as well.

If you will be unable to make it to the event then you can call WV Navigator by calling 1-844-WV-CARES.

