Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San Antonio area.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old abducted from the San Antonio area.

Kayeden Stutzman, a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, around 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street on Tuesday.

A suspect in the case is Erik Stutzman, a 28-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes an approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number NTZ6442.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

