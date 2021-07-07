Advertisement

Artsbridge to host artist walk, free for participating artists

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge is planning an artists’ walk at Henderson Hall on August 28 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. In order to support local artists, participants will not be charged a vendor fee.

Henderson Hall will be hosting a history expo, and a number of history-related activities will be available, as well as music.

“We know people are still trying to come out of the pandemic, and we just thought that we would do this to help out and give them the opportunity to sell some of the stuff that they’re making and not have to worry about additional fees,” said Kelly Shook, office manager at Artsbridge.

Local, handmade artwork in all mediums can be sold at the event. The event will take place outdoors, and participating artists are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, and tent.

Those who would like to apply to have a table may contact Artsbridge by calling (304) 428-3988 or emailing artdiane@gmail.com.

Artsbridge is also sponsoring a number of ongoing events, including the children’s activities at Marietta’s First Fridays, and the weekly live music performances in City Park.

Additional information about those events can be found on the Artsbridge Facebook page.

