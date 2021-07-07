Advertisement

Keegan Barnette signs with Western Kentucky University

Keegan is joined by family and coaches to sign on to run for Western Kentucky
Keegan is joined by family and coaches to sign on to run for Western Kentucky(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Keegan Barnette is a well-decorated track and cross country runner who just graduated from Parkersburg High School this spring, and he is taking his talents to Division 1.

Keegan made the decision to sign with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Keegan says that the decision came down to what program would help him grow the most.

He also said that he will most fondly remember the Class AAA Track Championship his team won in his senior year.

