Kenny Harris recognized for decades of service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The long term leader of Wood County Emergency Communications was honors Tuesday evening for 38 years of continual service.

”Kenny Harris is the dynamo and a wealth of knowledge behind emergency preparedness in the region.” So says Carrie Brainard of the Wood County Health Department.

Harris established the WCEC in July 1983.

Tuesday evening, more than two dozen volunteers, supporters and dignitaries honored him at the regular monthly WCEC meeting in Lubeck.

He was awarded with a plaque and a certification from the county, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the region.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stevens attended along with representative from the 9-1-1 Center and others.

While many citizen many never come in direct contact with Harris, he has been the backbone of emergency communication, mock disaster drills and preparedness for decades.

And in Kenny’s words, “I’m not going anywhere yet.”

