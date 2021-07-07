Advertisement

Marietta College embraces Collin’s Law

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Ohio governor Mike Dewine’s recent signing of Collin’s Law, faculty at Marietta College embrace this new part of keeping students safe.

The law provides more specifics as far as individuals that can be held liable.

It now includes alumni, volunteers, consultants, and anyone else that would be associated with a student organization.

It will also help in constituting the difference between something that could be a misdemeanor or a felony—as a result of the mental or physical harm to a student.

Marietta College officials believe that this will help ensuring the safety of all students.

“Having that specificity and the seriousness of the drug and alcohol-related charges rise to the level of felony crime, sends a message to students, to organizations, to colleges and universities about the importance of ensuring that hazing is being addressed. Students are receiving education about that. Administrators and staff are receiving education about that,” says Marietta College Student Life Vice President, Richard Danford.

Officials and students associated with Greek Life say that this won’t change the atmosphere of the campus too much.

And that they don’t see any signs of hazing or an unsafe environment for students.

