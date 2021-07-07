Advertisement

Marietta Police Chief on paid leave while under investigation

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp is on paid leave while under investigation for allegedly creating a hostile work environment.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher and Safety Service Director Steve Wetz told WTAP Wednesday morning that the city has hired a third party investigator to look into the allegations.

WTAP has made multiple attempts to contact the third party investigator over the last few weeks with no success.

Officials said Captain Aaron Nedeff is acting police chief while Hupp is on leave, and clarified that Hupp is not suspended, simply on paid leave.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Schlicher and Wetz said they could not comment further.

