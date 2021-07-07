McKenna’s Market opens in downtown Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - McKenna’s Market deli opened in downtown Marietta Wednesday, at the corner of Front and Butler Streets.

The building dates back to the late 1890s and has been undergoing renovations for about two years, including electrical rewiring, updating of the plumbing, and turning the top two floors into apartments and Airbnb spaces. Anticipation surrounding the deli’s opening has been growing, given its prominent downtown location.

“[Business] is good. It’s very busy, actually,” said Jessie Etter, store manager. “We’re excited to be open,” she added.

She added that, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be relaxed, customers seem eager to return to restaurants and other activities.

The McKenna family has a history in the restaurant business, having owned delis in Cambridge, Newark, and other cities around the area.

With the goal of continuing to grow, McKenna’s is currently hiring additional staff to be cross-trained in a number of functions.

Additional information about the deli can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.