Obituary: David E. Cunningham

David Cunningham
David Cunningham(WTAP)
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David E. Cunningham, 62 of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 surrounded by his family.

David is survived by his sons Brandon Cunningham, Derrick (Kelly) Cunningham, Kent (Megan) Cunningham, two sisters Marilyn (Dan) Kehl, Carolyn (Dave) Bleakley, granddaughter Maci Cunningham and many loving cousins.

He was a graduate of Forte Frye High School in 1977. He was employed with Martin Marietta and Vesuvius. He loved to fish, hunt, and best of all spend time with his granddaughter.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Ellen Cunningham.

When family is ready, there will be a celebration of life ceremony.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at:   Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

