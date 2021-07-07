Obituary: Eloise Kay Wilson

Eloise Kay Wilson, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late David R. and Hazel Deem Wilson, born Monday, June 10, 1946 in Parkersburg.

Eloise retired from the Parkersburg News & Sentinel after 50 years with the company.

She is survived by special friends, Luke and Melani Zyla, Larry and Pam Zyla, Larry and Pam Johnson, and Daryl Cosner and special cousins, Roger and Linda Deem, Barton and Laurie Deem, and Steve Deem.

Eloise was a member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, her pets, and travel, especially to England, Scotland, and France.

At Eloise’s request there will be no visitation or service will be held. She will be interred at the Deems Cemetery, Beatrice, West Virginia.

Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Save A Kitty Feral Cat Program, P. O. Box 1442, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of sympathy with her loved ones.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.