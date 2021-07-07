Obituary: Samuel Henry Piersol

Samuel Henry Piersol, 93, of Parkersburg died July 6, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 11, 1928 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Robert Glenn and Lillian Johnson Piersol.

Henry was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and dairy farmer for over 30 years. He later worked as an insulator and continued farming with his family raising beef cattle.

He is survived by three sons, Ron (Sandy) Piersol of Belpre, OH, Jerry Piersol of Mineral Wells, WV, Don (Kimberly) Piersol of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Krista (John) Marinaro, Ronnie Piersol, Jr., Cassie (Gary) Chapman, Shane (Katie) Piersol, Christie Piersol; eight great grandchildren and one brother, Robert Piersol of Rock Hill, SC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Stephens Piersol; son, Sam Piersol, Jr., three sisters, Ruth Patterson, Roberta Freed, Juanita Feick and one brother, Howard Piersol.

Funeral services will be Saturday 10:30 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Revered Mike Stephens officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 5-8 pm and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.