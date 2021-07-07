Ryan Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -A 2017 Parkersburg High School grad finally returned home this past weekend after enduring an extremely challenging year overseas with the U.S. Airforce.

“I really wanted to travel and serve my country so it kind of fit really well, plus I didn’t know what I wanted to do at the time so it was just the best fit for me,” Brady said.

That’s why Brady Carpenter joined the U.S. Air Force back in 2019. He not only graduated from Basic Training but received many awards-one being the Warhawk Certificate, which is the highest physical fitness award in the Air Force.

“After tech school, I flew to Germany and that was in January of 2020. There, I got to see a lot of Europe and meet a lot of cool people,” Brady said.

And then COVID-19 hit and Brady, along with his comrades, was restricted to the military base. Eventually, he was deployed to Turkey...and that’s when he believes he got COVID...and things got even worse.

“I started to lose my vision. I started getting signs of hyperglycemia, high blood sugar, and stuff. I was really active in the gym at the time and I’d go to the gym for 5 or 10 minutes and just want to throw up and pass out so I’d leave of course,” Brady said.

He lost about 30 pounds in a few weeks and was sent to a hospital in Turkey. That’s when he was told he had type one diabetes. He was sent back to Germany and was told he would be medically discharged from the Air Force.

“Your whole life changes. You have a certain plan for the next four years of what you are going to be doing in life and then everything abruptly changes. Plus you have a new disease you have to deal with. It’s a lot to take in but you get through it, you know?”

Carpenter’s ability to stay positive despite his situation likely comes from having an uncle who served in the Navy and a father who served as a Parkersburg police officer for 24 years...he hopes others can follow suit.

“Wake up every day with a new look on it. Don’t let it get to you and definitely just keep going.”

Carpenter says he was originally delayed in going to Boot Camp because he had to have his appendix removed. We did reach out to the Airforce who confirmed he was medically discharged but did not release any other information.

