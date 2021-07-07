Sanitary sewer repair and road closures scheduled in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a repair in the street in front of 304 Muskingum Drive. Work will begin Monday July 12 at 8:00 A.M., weather permitting.

The right northbound lane will be closed to through traffic between Rathbone Road and Davis Avenue to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Muskingum Drive will be open to local traffic only.

Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 14. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions may contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.