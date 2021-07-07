Sternwheel Festival back on for this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Sternwheel Festival is back on for this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place September 10-12 in downtown Marietta. It will include live music, food vendors, and more. The fireworks display will take place on the final night of the festival.

It is one of a number of events whose return has been highly anticipated around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Those who would like to make a donation to support the festival or sign up to volunteer can do so online here.

Additional information about food vendors and entertainment will be provided as those details are finalized by organizers.

