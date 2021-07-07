Vienna City Council set to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council will be discussing how they plan on using the American Rescue Plan fund this Thursday.

Vienna will get 1.3 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan, according to Councilman Tom Azinger.

The funds were given in response to the impact of Covid. The parameters of how cities can use the funds is pretty flexible.

To get the ball rolling, all city council members have submitted their own list of the top things they want the money used for. Azinger reports the one thing that was found on most council members’ lists was water and sewer infrastructure.

He said, “There are several areas of the city that have real serious surface water problems. Like when you get two inches of rain….their streets are flooded.”

While the discussion is open to the public, it will not be held as a public forum. However, if you call the city building in advance, you can speak at the beginning of the meeting about whatever you wish.

