Advertisement

Vienna City Council set to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

The city gets 1.3 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
The city gets 1.3 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council will be discussing how they plan on using the American Rescue Plan fund this Thursday.

Vienna will get 1.3 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan, according to Councilman Tom Azinger.

The funds were given in response to the impact of Covid. The parameters of how cities can use the funds is pretty flexible.

To get the ball rolling, all city council members have submitted their own list of the top things they want the money used for. Azinger reports the one thing that was found on most council members’ lists was water and sewer infrastructure.

He said, “There are several areas of the city that have real serious surface water problems. Like when you get two inches of rain….their streets are flooded.”

While the discussion is open to the public, it will not be held as a public forum. However, if you call the city building in advance, you can speak at the beginning of the meeting about whatever you wish.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
One woman dead, two others injured in boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Rescuer of dump truck driver talks about aftermath of event
Obituary: Monte Ray Cunningham
Obituary: Monte Ray Cunningham
With 10 minutes and no condiments allowed, these competitors take holiday feasts seriously.
Annual hot dog eating contest raises money for mental health
Obituary: Andrew J. Myers
Obituary: Andrew J. Myers

Latest News

There's a little bit more to it than wearing a helmet or life jacket.
Stay safe while boating or riding your ATV this summer
WTAP news @ 6 - Student Athlete All-Star: Keegan Barnette
WTAP news @ 6 - Student Athlete All-Star: Keegan Barnette
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors area Arianna Jacobs
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors area Arianna Jacobs
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. veteran uses beekeeping to fight PTSD
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. veteran uses beekeeping to fight PTSD