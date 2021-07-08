Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges
Large mayflies swarm meaning water quality is good
Large mayfly swarm sign of good water quality, biologist says
Sternwheel Festival back on for this year

Latest News

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Marietta
Castle Museum reopens
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation launches memorial fund for autism mentor
Marietta Salvation Army starts mobile food pantry across Washington County
Jeanne Peters of Out MOV hosting conversation on allyship